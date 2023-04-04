Wrekin MP welcomes Government's cash boost for vulnerable

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has praised the funding boost

The Government has extended a number of targeted support measures aimed at the most vulnerable, including the £900 means-tested cost of living payments, the energy price guarantee and the £842 million household support fund extension.

Shropshire Council will receive £4,177,590 and Telford & Wrekin Council will receive £3,029,094 in this latest round of funding to help families to buy essentials in the face of rising costs.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard welcomed the additional funding.

He said: “The extension of the Household Support Fund, together with cost of living payments and the Energy Price Guarantee, demonstrates the Conservative Government’s commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship.