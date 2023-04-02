Fire crew rush to report of a gas leak in Telford in the early hours

One fire appliance was sent from the station at Tweedale to Tynsley Court at 6.05am where they found a gas cooker had been left on.

Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to deal with the incident.

Gas company Cadent Services was also reported to be on the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews used gas monitor to measure levels in property and used positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate property. Cadent services in attendance."