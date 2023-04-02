Notification Settings

Fire crew rush to report of a gas leak in Telford in the early hours

By David Tooley

A fire crew was scrambled to a report of a gas leak in Telford in the early hours of Sunday.

One fire appliance was sent from the station at Tweedale to Tynsley Court at 6.05am where they found a gas cooker had been left on.

Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to deal with the incident.

Gas company Cadent Services was also reported to be on the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews used gas monitor to measure levels in property and used positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate property. Cadent services in attendance."

The fire service's part in the incident was declared over at 7.05am.

