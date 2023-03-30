Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford's Inflata Nation ready to host Easter fun activities

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished:

Visitors to an inflatable theme park in Telford will be jumping for joy thanks to an Easter egg-stravaganza.

Inflata Nation
Inflata Nation

Inflata Nation, in Telford Shopping Centre, is pulling out all the stops to keep families entertained come rain or shine during the school holidays.

An Easter egg hunt challenges bouncers to find sweet treats and toy bunnies hidden amidst the giant inflatables.

Meanwhile, customers will also be challenged to perform their best bunny hop impression, with a chance to win a free family pass to any site.

During the Easter break families can also take advantage of 15 per cent off.

Inflata Nation offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

The sites are open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Friday during the holidays, and 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sundays.

One-hour bounce sessions cost £5.99 for under-fours and £10.99 for everyone else.

Visitors can use the code EASTERTELF for 15 per cent off when they book online.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News