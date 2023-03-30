Telford's Inflata Nation ready to host Easter fun activities

Inflata Nation

Inflata Nation, in Telford Shopping Centre, is pulling out all the stops to keep families entertained come rain or shine during the school holidays.

An Easter egg hunt challenges bouncers to find sweet treats and toy bunnies hidden amidst the giant inflatables.

Meanwhile, customers will also be challenged to perform their best bunny hop impression, with a chance to win a free family pass to any site.

During the Easter break families can also take advantage of 15 per cent off.

Inflata Nation offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

The sites are open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Friday during the holidays, and 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sundays.

One-hour bounce sessions cost £5.99 for under-fours and £10.99 for everyone else.