Apples characters to take part in summer carnival

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 27/12/2022..Pics of Jason Wright 23, with a feature on the characters hes created , called The Apple Gang. Also a copy pic of him with Nurse Hayley at Birmingham Childrens Hospital where he has a display of his work, and also a copy pic of him with a letter from Prince William and Kate..

The "Apples" characters were created by Jason Wright, 23, to help people who feel that their lives are different from others.

They have already featured in an animation for the Young Lives Matter charity with a voice over by actor Hugh Bonneville and now Jason has dreams of getting the characters better known.

Oakengates Carnival will be held on June 10.

Jason, from Dawley, said he is hoping friends will dress as Apples characters to take part in the carnival procession and he is also going to have Apples merchandise available.

"It is the 10th anniversary of the Apples gang so taking part in the carnival will be a great way to mark this," he said.

He started creating his characters to show how difficult it is to feel different.

Jason is autistic and has half a heart, just like his main character, Ted.

Ted and his friends show how important it is to embrance people's differences.