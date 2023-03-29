Pupils mark start of World Autism Acceptance Week with playground bubbles

Children at Lawley Primary School in Telford blowing bubbles to mark World Autism Day.

Youngsters at Lawley Primary School in Telford celebrated the start of the acceptance week by having fun blowing bubbles together in the playground.

Teacher Jenny Olenik, who organised the event for the children, said she wished to thank Baker Bellfield in Hortonwood, who funded the bubbles for the children.

Mrs Olenik said: "Blowing bubbles is something which is fun for all and means all can be involved – both verbally and non-verbally. Children and adults of all ages take great joy from blowing and watching bubbles and they can often encourage children to think and act in their own natural way.

"Some children watched, some laughed, some communicated what they could see and hear and everyone, regardless of age and ability, all had fun together.

"We would like to thank Baker Bellfield in Hortonwood for funding this activity for us."

The school also held an assembly where staff and children talked about Autism.

World Autism Day is marked on April 2, with Autism Acceptance Week having started on Monday.

Every April Autism Speaks celebrates World Autism Month, beginning with the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.