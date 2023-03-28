Council's bus shelter revamp is underway

A before and after of a bus stop in St George's (picture: Telford & Wrekin Council)

The £250,000 programme by Telford & Wrekin Council will see 35 bus stops across the area have new shelters installed that boast real-time information, interactive screens, solar panels and roofs made from sedum plants.

The council says better quality, safe and more sustainable bus stops were expressed as a need from an overwhelming majority of resident responses in the 2021 bus improvement survey.

Kim Anderson, Group manager for passenger transport at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Each new shelter will not only look better and bring a sense of pride to areas, but they will also have an impact in real terms to reduce pollution.

“Those with sedum roof tops will bring a mini pocket of wilderness where would otherwise be an empty space, providing at least a food-source for birds and bats, butterflies, and bees. All this further reducing our carbon emissions.”

Shelters are being replaced at key interchange locations including Newport, Wellington, and Madeley while others are in places that currently lack infrastructure or to support the council’s new services.

Each solar-powered stop will generate approximately 820 kilowatt-hours a year - enough to power a house for thee months. The renewable, carbon-free energy generated will power its lights, real time information and advertising panels.

The new glazed structures will improve personal safety at stops and will be installed in Dawley Bank, Halesfield, Leegomery, Madeley, Malinslee, St George’s, Stafford Park, Stirchley, Sutton Hill, Woodside and Newport.

More of the eco-bus shelters will be rolled out across the borough over the next two years, contributing to the council's aim to be net zero by 2030, supported by the off-grid bus station in Wellington. Over its lifespan, the carbon savings will be equivalent to planting more than 750 trees.