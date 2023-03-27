Three casualties cut free from wreckage of Telford crash

The collision happened on the A518 at Hortonwood in Telford shortly after 6pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.17pm on Monday, March 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford, involving three vehicles. Three persons medically trapped and released by fire service personnel using Holmatro (cutting equipment).

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."