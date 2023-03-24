Notification Settings

Emergency services called to crash involving two cars and HGV in Telford

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished:

Emergency services were called to Telford this afternoon after two cars and a lorry collided.

Photo: Wellington Fire Station/ Twitter
Firefighters were among those dispatched to the scene of the crash in the Horsehay area of Telford at around 2.38pm.

Once in Wellington Road Lawley Gate, they found the two cars and a lorry.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from Wellington Fire Station said: On arrival, our colleagues had already made the vehicles safe and the driver was in the care of the ambulance service.

"Police were also in attendance"

