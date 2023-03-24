Emergency services called to crash involving two cars and HGV in Telford

Photo: Wellington Fire Station/ Twitter

Firefighters were among those dispatched to the scene of the crash in the Horsehay area of Telford at around 2.38pm.

Once in Wellington Road Lawley Gate, they found the two cars and a lorry.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from Wellington Fire Station said: On arrival, our colleagues had already made the vehicles safe and the driver was in the care of the ambulance service.