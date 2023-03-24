Chair of Co-operative set to step down at annual meeting

Mark Perez and Karen Farrow

Mark Perez, who is in his fourth year as chair of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s Just Credit Union, will step down as chair following the meeting. He will remain a board member.

He said whether saving or borrowing, Just Credit Union members were helping their local community and economy.

Mr Perez said: “It has been a privilege to be part of a dedicated team serving and supporting our ever-growing membership. I would like to thank the staff, volunteers and partner organisations.

“But, most importantly, our members for their continued support, without which there would be no credit union.”

The new Chair will be June Campbell from Madeley.

She will take over the reins after the annual meeting.

June is secretary at The Anstice, a former working men’s club which she helped to turn into a busy community centre in Madeley.

Her background is in marketing and business planning gained at BT and running her own enterprises.

She’s also chair of the Severn Trent Community Fund and a former board member and chair of Groundwork West Midlands. In her spare time she enjoys travelling and spending time in her garden.

Just Credit Union Chief Officer Karen Farrow said: “For the last few years it has been necessary to hold our annual meeting virtually, so we are delighted that this year it will be a face-to-face meeting.

“Just Credit Union is run for the mutual benefit of its members, rather than corporate profit, and having their input is very much valued. As a member owned organisation the input of our members makes a huge difference.

“We work co-operatively with a diverse range of people and organisations, without whom the credit union would not be the driver of social benefit that it is today. I hope to see as many members as possible joining the meeting.”

The meeting will be held at the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, at 6pm on March 29.