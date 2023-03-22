Telford mods march to celebrate raising record cash for Teenage Cancer Trust

Telford Dukes scooter club 'March of the Mods' fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Donnington. Pictured front centre, Ian Barton, Rachel Armstrong and Martin Swain

Telford Dukes Scooter Club has confirmed it raised a record amount of money from their March of the Mods event earlier this month.

Now that the pennies and the pounds have been counted up from the event at Casey's Venue at Cordingley Hall in Donnington they have announced a whopping £6,636.55 for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ian Barton, the Telford event organiser, said it was yet another huge success event.

He added: "It was a complete sell-out two weeks before the event, and was very busy from the start.

"We sincerely thank the bands, singers and DJs for taking their time out to play for this charity which was our biggest total ever.

"A whopping £6,636.55 was raised due to the amazing kindness of local businesses and public supplying raffle prizes et cetera.

"We go again in 2024 at Casey’s Venue on Saturday, March 9 with a line-up that is already in place."

March of the Mods started in Liverpool about 10 years ago and is being held at about 33 venues around the country.

It was picked up by the 30-strong Telford group in 2017. It happens every March, after a Covid-enforced break, and is a growing brand raising much needed cash for the Teenage Cancer Trust.