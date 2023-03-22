Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers say if you see her you should ring 999 immediately.

Specialist searches are taking place in the Rodington and Rodington Heath areas and officers say they are not requesting any further help from the public as they look for her.

Marie, 29, was last seen at 4.15am on Monday, March 20 at her home address in Shop Lane, Rodington Heath, Telford.

She was believed to have left the property between 4.15am and 7.15am.

Marie is described as 5ft 8, slim build, with shaved head with short dark hair coming through.

She is wearing a black woolly cap, navy blue fleece with a navy blue anorak underneath with grey leggings and red shoes.

Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “We would like to thank the public for all their offers of help we have received so far during our investigation.

"We would like to assure the public we have specialist search trained officers and West Mercia search and rescue volunteers carrying out a co-ordinated search of the Rodington and Rodington Heath areas.

"At the moment we are not requesting any further help from the public in our search. What I would like to request is that if anyone whilst out walking in the area sees anything at all out of the ordinary to please get in touch with us and request that anyone living locally checks their out-buildings and sheds.”

If you see Marie please ring 999 immediately or if you have information please email the investigation team direct: DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk