Police appeal for witnesses after woman in 70s dies in Telford M54 crash

Two cars collided on the eastbound M54 between Junctions 7 at Wellington and 6 at the Ketley Dingle interchange just before 12.30pm last Friday.

The crash involved a black Ford Fiesta and a white Volvo XC40.

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 70s, had been seriously injured before she was taken to hospital where she later died.

PC Matthew Jones, from the operational policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who has died in this collision.

"The collision happened at a very busy time of day, so I would like to appeal to anyone who hasn’t already got in touch with the police who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 07971 395285 or email me directly: matthew.jones@westmercia.police.uk."