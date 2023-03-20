Notification Settings

Police appeal for missing Telford woman last seen in early hours of Monday

By Megan Jones

Police are searching for a Telford woman last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Marie Kettlewell was last seen in the early hours of Monday, March 20
Marie Kettlewell, 29, was last seen at 4.15am on Monday, March 20, at her home address in Shop Lane, Rodington Heath in Telford.

It is believed that Marie left the property between 4.15am and 7.15am.

She is described as being five foot eight and of slim build. She has a shaved head, with short dark hair coming through.

Police believe Marie is wearing a black woolly cap, navy blue fleece with a navy blue anorak underneath with grey leggings and red shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Marie to call 999.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

