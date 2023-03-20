Campaign to improve cycle links and produce 'safe and scenic' route near Newport

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/03/2023 - Councillors Andrew Eade and Tim Nelson have been fundraising for a cycle path scheme to make cycling and disabled access into Lilleshall and Newport better. So far they have raised Â£30,000. Pictured here at one of the points where they want to improve the pathways..

There are plans to extend the new Donnington to Lilleshall footpath and cycleway all the way to Newport using the road surface of the old A518 and adjoining footpaths.

Church Aston and Lilleshall Councillor Andrew Eade and Newport Councillor Tim Nelson say the potential of such a scheme and the wider community benefits that it would bring are huge.

The collaboration has raised funds through the Wrekin Housing Group, plus Church Aston, Lilleshall and Donnington Parish Councils, together with the Borough Council, and is pushing onwards to reach a target of £30,000.

Councillor Nelson said: “This exciting project will hopefully be supported by a number of volunteers, including local cycling clubs, and will see a lot of heavy clearance take place to make the route a safe and scenic pathway for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

“This provides a brilliant opportunity for residents of Newport to enjoy and explore our wonderful countryside along the route to Donnington.”

Councillor Eade added: “Tim and I have also undertaken to provide ward funds to provide ‘Bikeability’ cycle training for youngsters on the now traffic-free surface of the old road, which will be designed to ensure clear access for all users from Lilleshall through Church Aston and on to Newport.