Police renew appeal to find woman last seen in Telford as they ask people to check cameras

Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Clough, who is 38, was last seen on Friday. Police say it has been confirmed the last time she was spotted was around 11.45am in Woodside.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to find her and are asking any residents in Woodside and Madeley who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage, and to contact police if she is captured on any of their footage.

Detective Inspector Darren Stacey said: “It’s now been a few days since Sebrena was last seen and we, and her family, are understandably incredibly concerned.

"We have officers carrying out enquiries to locate her and are asking any residents in Woodside or Madeley who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage.

“We’ve also released a new photograph of Sebrena in the hope someone may recognise her and help us find her.”