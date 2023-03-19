Memorial to miners is unveiled in town page to mark the coal mining legacy in the area

The unveiling of the Granville Colliery sculpture

The sculpture portraying a pit wheel was officially unveiled in Telford Town Park on Sunday.

Granville pit closed in 1979, bringing to an end more than 700 years of coal mining in the area. Miners working there relocated to Leahall, Rugeley, and surrounding areas.

A group of former miners - The Granville Boys - launched the campaign to create a memorial to mark the coalmining history in the area and pay tribute to the men, women and children connected with the colliery.

The men, Malcolm Peel, Cliff Hewitt and Stewart Braddock said the memorial was created locally, completed in the area were the Coalbrookdale Coalfield was, this keeping the work within the community.

"We thank you all for your support and generous donations to allow this memorial to happen. This is for all the Miners' families and communities past and present," they said.

Councillor Carolyn Healey, who attended the unveiling, said: "It was wonderful to be at the unveiling of the Granville Boys miners’ memorial dedicated to all those who lost their lives and the contribution of all the miners who shaped our borough and the wider world."