Parish council to lease part of Telford's renovated Gower building

The Gower building

The grade II listed Gower building in St Georges is currently being renovated by by Telford & Wrekin Council, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council and housing company Nuplace.

After working together over the past two years to develop a viable scheme for the regeneration of The Gower, Telford & Wrekin Council and St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council have now entered into an agreement, which will allow the Parish Council to lease part of the building from the council once works are complete next year.

The agreement covers the central area of the building to be used as the Parish Council’s offices, as well as the community room within the right-hand wing of the building.

The Parish Council will be responsible for managing this part of the building on behalf of the community and making it available for residents to book for parties, events, functions or clubs.

The move will see the Parish Council exit their existing offices at St Georges C of E Primary School, which will create more space for the school to enhance the educational facilities available to pupils with more flexibility around their accommodation.

Renovation work started on the iconic Gower building in St Georges, Telford last month and is due to be completed in the summer of 2024.

As a part of the regeneration works, 13 new homes will be created for Nuplace, the Council’s wholly owned housing company, including 10 new build homes alongside three refurbished homes within the southern wing of the existing building, all available for private rent.

Councillor Richard Overton, Chair of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council said: “As a parish council it has always been our priority to ensure the future use of this building is one that benefits the local community.

"Protecting this iconic building has always been our priority and I’m delighted that we have been able to create a partnership scheme that delivers just that and more. We are excited to start working with the community to develop a programme of activities to be accommodated within this fabulous space”

Built in the year 1873, The Gower first operated as a hospital for the mining community. From 1879 to the 1960s it functioned as a school, later reopening as the Oakengates and District Youth Club and eventually changing to Gower Street Youth Club.

Around 2004, the club closed down due to the cost of maintaining the historic building after the heating system failed.

Plans to demolish the building in 2014 were abandoned after it was recognised by English Heritage as historically significant and awarded grade II listed status.