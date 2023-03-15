Notification Settings

Parents to get first chance to meet school's new headteacher at open day

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The new headteacher of a Shropshire school will be meeting prospective parents and pupils for the first time at an open day this weekend.

Toby Spence
Toby Spence, currently Headmaster at Sibford School in Oxfordshire, will take up the role at Wrekin College this September.

On Saturday he will join staff and pupils as they open up the school to visitors for a first introduction to the new head.

Mr Spence will take over from Tim Firth who announced he would be stepping down at the end of this academic year in a letter to parents last term.

The Head at Sibford for seven years he has overseen considerable growth, reinforced the school’s reputation for outstanding pastoral care and wellbeing as well as developing a highly respected value-added curriculum, and achieved impressive academic improvements.

Further opportunities for current parents to meet Mr Spence are also being arranged.

Saturday looks set to be a busy day for Wrekin College which will also host a sell-out concert celebrating 100 years of Disney.

Tickets for the event featuring around 200 young performers from the school's various music ensembles sold out in a few days.

Groups including the Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Orchestra will take to the stage for a packed program that will also feature the school's Chapel Choir and the Old Hall School's Chapel Choir.

It comes just over a week after world-renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason returned for his second concert at the school.

Also a sell-out the global celebrity visited Wrekin during a schedule that included concerts in Barcelona, Paris, Rotterdam, and Perth  To find out more about open events at Wrekin College go online to wrekincollege.com.

