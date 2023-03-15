Grants up for grabs for organisations that encourage use of green space

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

Telford & Wrekin Council has a pot of around £50,000 from its Green Spaces Are Go grant fund, which it launched on Wednesday.

The council has created the fund to make its comprehensive set of green spaces more attractive as a place to be active - improving people's physical and mental health.

Research shows that exercising in green spaces can boost wellbeing, reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and promote happiness.

Any not-for-profit organisation that could provide opportunities for people to take part in any sport, exercise or physical activity should apply.

The grant can also fund on-the-ground improvements, innovative uses of technology, printed materials, provision of equipment, and training for individuals.

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships, said: "Combining physical activity with the beauty and serenity of a natural setting can enhance the positive effects of being active and boost people's wellbeing.

"In Telford and Wrekin, we have 23 nature reserves, along with 107 green guarantee sites – available to all, for free.

"So, we want to invest further in our green spaces and encourage people to step outside and feel the difference when exercising in a park or green space.

"Applying to this grant fund could be your organisation's chance to improve your local area and make a difference to those around you.

"We have a team on hand to support you through the application process and any questions you might have - we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

People can learn more about the Green Spaces Are Go Grant Fund and make an application visiting: telford.gov.uk/greenspacesarego or searching ‘green spaces are go grant.’