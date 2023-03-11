Seven fire crews rush to battle blaze involving two houses in Telford

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene after a call at around 6am

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to The Moor Town at High Ercall shortly after 6am.

The initial call reported a house fire and an update from the service said that crews had been dealing with a blaze affecting two semi-detached houses.

A statement from the fire service said that one house had been "completely involved in fire" with the neighbouring house "having the roof void and first floor involved in fire".

A total of seven crews were dispatched to the scene – from Craven Arms, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus have been using three hose reel jets and three main jets to battle the fire.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 10am said that five crews are still at the scene.

They added that crews will be on scene for "most of the day for investigation & damping down".