Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police close part of M54 due to multi-vehicle crash as motorists told to find other routes

By Emma Walker TelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have closed part of the M54 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision has happened westbound between Junctions 3 for Cosford and 4 in Telford. As of 7.15pm on Saturday the closure remained in place.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Please use an alternative route."

Emergency services are at the scene.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News