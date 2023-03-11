Police close part of M54 due to multi-vehicle crash as motorists told to find other routes

The collision has happened westbound between Junctions 3 for Cosford and 4 in Telford. As of 7.15pm on Saturday the closure remained in place.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Please use an alternative route."
Emergency services are at the scene.
The #M54 in #Shropshire is closed westbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J4 (#Telford) following a multiple-vehicle collision. All emergency services are on the scene and working with #TrafficOfficers to implement strategic closures. Please keep following the feed for further info. pic.twitter.com/FSbnT80nAA— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 11, 2023
Road closure M54 West bound Junction 3-4, Telford, due to an RTC. Please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice @highwaysagency @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/5iMwub7Apc— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) March 11, 2023