Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wanted man recently released from prison may have travelled to Telford say police

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police want help in tracing a 20-year-old man who may be in the Telford area.

Michael Roberts Vieira
Michael Roberts Vieira

Warwickshire Police Force says it is appealing for help to locate Michael Roberts Vieira.

The 20-year-old was recently released from prison and is wanted after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He has links to Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton but may have travelled to the Telford area.

Michael Roberts Vieira

Roberts Vieira is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Roberts Vieira or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News