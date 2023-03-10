Wanted man recently released from prison may have travelled to Telford say police

Michael Roberts Vieira

Warwickshire Police Force says it is appealing for help to locate Michael Roberts Vieira.

The 20-year-old was recently released from prison and is wanted after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He has links to Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton but may have travelled to the Telford area.

Roberts Vieira is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Roberts Vieira or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force.