Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver broken down in snow calls police for help - then sees car seized

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police seized a car in Telford after the driver who called them for help when it broke down was found to be driving it when it was declared off the road.

Picture: OPU Shropshire
Picture: OPU Shropshire

Officers with the Operational Policing Unit pictured their Audi behind a car stopped on the snowy A5 on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for OPU Shropshire tweeted: "A5 Telford, this motorist called us as they’d broken down, unfortunately the vehicle was notified off road (sorn).

"Seized under DVLA powers."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News