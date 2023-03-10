Driver broken down in snow calls police for help - then sees car seized

Officers with the Operational Policing Unit pictured their Audi behind a car stopped on the snowy A5 on Thursday morning.
A spokesman for OPU Shropshire tweeted: "A5 Telford, this motorist called us as they’d broken down, unfortunately the vehicle was notified off road (sorn).
"Seized under DVLA powers."
