New Telford care home at site of former leisure centre set for approval

How the new care home in Stirchley could look

Plans to transform the vacant plot of land that housed the former Stirchley Recreation Centre, off Grange Avenue, are set for approval at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

The plot has been vacant since the demolition of the disused leisure centre in 2020.

An application to build a new care home consisting of 72 self-contained apartments was submitted by the care group, PHL Ltd.

The proposal includes 66 one-bed apartments which could house two people and six two-bed apartments which could house three people.

Each apartment will have access to its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom as well as providing communal facilities including a bistro, lounge and guest accommodation.

The plans also include an enclosed courtyard sensory garden and roof garden, with herbs, trees, flowers and seating.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council objected to the plans, citing parking and traffic concerns.

A statement on behalf of the parish council said: "Access issues off Grange Avenue, at an already busy section, will be further impacted.

"There is potential for light nuisance from the site and its parking areas for its neighbours.

"There will be a significant issue with contractor access and parking during the build which will need to be managed very carefully."

But planning officers were satisfied that residents had not lodged objections around the impact on neighbouring properties, a re-configurement of the existing car park would not result in the loss of spaces and that construction traffic would be restricted to times outside of the peak schools drop-off times.

Telford & Wrekin's highways department also raised no objections.