Building bridges between generations leads to pub winning award

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/03/2023

Telford and Wrekin's Mayor, Raj Mehta, presented a Building Bridges plaque to the Traveller's Joy pub in Horsehay.

Landlords Ashley and Susan Clayton and manager, their daughter, Jackie, say they were absolutely delighted with the honour.

Mr Clayton said they had only taken over the Traveller's Joy a year ago.

At the Travellers Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford

"The pub already had a wonderful community atmosphere and we have carried that on," he said.

"We have a wide range of pub teams including darts and dominoes and cribbage. We have football teams that we sponsor as well and we put on lots of special music nights."

"What is really special about our customers is the way that whatever their age, they all get on together.

"The other day the football was on and one of our regulars who is in his 70s came in. It was really busy but a group of teenagers moved up and made a space for him and they had a great time together."

To mark the Building Bridges award a real bridge has been built in the pub garden.

The Travellers Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford has won an award for building bridges from Telford and Wrekin Council.

"We have had great help from Matt Dorricott who has worked really hard creating the bridge," Mr Clayton said.

The pub was nominated for the award by the Mayor of Dawley, Councillor Ian Preece.

During his previous term in Office as Mayor for 2018/2019, Councillor Methta identified a gap between the younger and older generation in the local community and created his Building Bridges Appeal.