Building bridges between generations leads to pub winning award

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A pub which has customers spanning the generations has won a special, Building Bridges award,

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/03/2023 - Travellers Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford have won an award for building bridges from Telford Council. The award was nominated by Mayor of Dawley Cllr Ian Preece. In Picture: Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Cllr Raj Mehta, Landlords Ashley Clayton and Susan Clayton and finally Mayor of Dawley Cllr Ian Preece.
Telford and Wrekin's Mayor, Raj Mehta, presented a Building Bridges plaque to the Traveller's Joy pub in Horsehay.

Landlords Ashley and Susan Clayton and manager, their daughter, Jackie, say they were absolutely delighted with the honour.

Mr Clayton said they had only taken over the Traveller's Joy a year ago.

At the Travellers Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Cllr Raj Mehta, Landlords Ashley Clayton and Susan Clayton, Jackie Clayton and finally Mayor of Dawley Councillor Ian Preece.

"The pub already had a wonderful community atmosphere and we have carried that on," he said.

"We have a wide range of pub teams including darts and dominoes and cribbage. We have football teams that we sponsor as well and we put on lots of special music nights."

"What is really special about our customers is the way that whatever their age, they all get on together.

"The other day the football was on and one of our regulars who is in his 70s came in. It was really busy but a group of teenagers moved up and made a space for him and they had a great time together."

To mark the Building Bridges award a real bridge has been built in the pub garden.

The Travellers Joy pub in Horsehay, Telford has won an award for building bridges from Telford and Wrekin Council. Matt Dorricott with the bridge he helped to build to celebrate the award.

"We have had great help from Matt Dorricott who has worked really hard creating the bridge," Mr Clayton said.

The pub was nominated for the award by the Mayor of Dawley, Councillor Ian Preece.

During his previous term in Office as Mayor for 2018/2019, Councillor Methta identified a gap between the younger and older generation in the local community and created his Building Bridges Appeal.

He has continued as the founder and patron to deliver and expand the award scheme within Telford and Wrekin. Through the appeal, Raj implemented a plaque award scheme to acknowledge when both generations come together and make a pledge to Build Bridges.

