Two men questioned in Telford as part of cross border police operation against rural crimes in Wales

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A cross border police operation has made two more arrests following a spate of burglaries in rural communities in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit and West Mercia Police arrested two men yesterday (Wednesday) in the West Midlands area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

It is part of Operation Calafat and follows three arrests that were made on February 22 following a number of warrants that officers executed in Shropshire and the West Midlands.

The two men were both being held in Telford custody, where they were questioned by police.

Operation Calafat comes following reports of high value agricultural machinery and quad bikes thefts in rural areas including Tywyn, Dolgellau and Bala in November last year.

The three people arrested last week have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Richard Sidney said: “Our investigation into these agricultural thefts continues and we are committed to pursue those who cause the most harm and financial impact in rural communities.”

Anyone who suspects any unusual or suspicious behaviour in their area should report it to police as soon as possible on 101, or via the website.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

