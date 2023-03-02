Train line closing for two weekends for work to infill historic mine shaft

The remains of the mining works near the rail line at Hadley

Network Rail says the mine shaft at Hadley is very close to the line.

The line will be closed over the weekends of March 18/19 and 25/25 with replacement buses in use.

The railway in the area was developed in 1849, not to move local people, but predominantly to move the minerals mined in the area to be taken to trade Network Rail says.

The geography of the railway lines reflect where the largest mineral reserves were found during the industrial revolution.

Over hundreds of years, hundreds of mines have been excavated and then left abandoned.

Now Network Rail engineers need to protect the railway from the risk of ground movements posed by the instability of the historic mine shafts.

Janahan Manickavasagar, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “The railway was originally built in this part of Shropshire to move the many minerals mined underground by the Victorians, but the labyrinth of workings left by our predecessors can pose a risk to the modern railway.

“So they don’t cause unexpected delays in future, we’re carrying out this essential work to secure the mineshaft near Hadley. I’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience and urge people to check National Rail Enquiries as we will have to stop running trains so we can complete the essential work safely.”

Passengers planning on travelling through the area on the affected weekends are being encouraged to plan ahead by visiting nationalrail.co.uk online so they know exactly what to expect from their journey.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: “I'd like to thank our passengers for their patience and urge them to plan ahead of these essential engineering works impacting journeys between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Rail replacement transport will be in operation over two separate weekends while the improvements are completed. Essential works such as this are vital for the upkeep of the railway and will ensure there are fewer disruptions for our passengers in the future."

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ planning and performance director, said: “We’re pleased to see Network Rail is investing in improving the resilience of the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury. This investment sits alongside our own in transforming services throughout Wales and Borders, including brand new trains for the route in the years to come.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while the line is closed for work to take place. Replacement bus services will operate in place of trains over both weekends, and it’s important to check before you travel. You can do this on the TfW website www.tfw.wales, our social media channels or on the TfW app.”