Exciting future for Telford park with 'TikTok stage' aimed at older kids

Councillor Jim Lavery, Councillor Carolyn Healy, and Richard Foden, play officer, officially open the new playground

Telford & Wrekin Council have ramped up the progress to deliver dozens of play schemes across the borough with the completion of another play park.

This new project has a bit of a twist. According to the authority, research suggests girls over 12 tend not to use parks and playgrounds.

The new play area, which has replaced the park at Donnington Recreation Ground on School Road - known locally as the Bell Rec, has features hoping to entice older children to the park. A large multi-swing has been installed, as well as a 'TikTok stage'.

Accessibility has also been at the forefront of the council's mind, with a new wheelchair accessible roundabout and sign language play panel.

The same site is also set to soon feature what is thought to be the largest outdoor fitness centre in the Midlands. State of the art gym equipment, training zones, a tennis court and a running track are expected to open later this month when work has completed.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is working flat out to deliver 48 play projects across the borough to create even more opportunities for children to enjoy physical activity outdoors.

“Our inclusive approach to playground refurbishments means even more children can benefit from the facilities.

“I’m also excited to see the progress being made on the new outdoor fitness centre. It will offer adults and older children a range of exercise equipment that they can use for free to get fit and healthy and is another example of how the council is on the side of residents.”

The new play area has been funded through Telford & Wrekin Council’s £3.75m Pride in our Green Spaces, Parks & Play Areas fund – part of the local authority’s wider ‘On Your Side’ investment programme..

The play area allocation from this programme is improving a number of sites across the borough. A further £5,000 contribution to Donnington play area was made through the Councillors’ Pride Fund by ward member for Donnington, Councillor Jim Lavery.

Councillor Lavery said: “I am delighted that my £5,000 ward funding has been used for the playground refurbishment because it was something that mattered to people in my area.

“The new playground looks brilliant and will be a well-used community resource for children and families.