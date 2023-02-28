Notification Settings

Police set out their response as part of Telford sees two burglaries in a week

By David Tooley

Police have upped their patrols in the Priorslee part of Telford and carried out other community responses after two burglaries in the area last week.

Officers say scene of crime officers have attended the addresses and completed their works while safer neighbourhood team members have given advice to neighbours.

PCSO Wayne Jervis, of the policing team in St Georges, Priorslee and Muxton, said: "If you see anything suspicious please let us know. Please look out for your neighbours and be aware that criminals are active in the area. The non emergency contact number is 101. Emergency contact number is 999. Keep your doors and windows locked even if you are in the house."

PCSO Jarvis said the victims have been spoken with and offered anti-crime Smart Water packs.

Officers say there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk

People who aren't comfortable contacting police directly can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

