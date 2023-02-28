Council brings 117 empty properties back into use

Telford & Wrekin Council

The council made the announcement during National Empty Homes Week 2023 this week and says it recognises that empty properties can negatively impact local communities.

Telford & Wrekin Council adopted a strategy to tackle long-term empty properties in October 2021 and has brought 117 properties back into use so far with a further 128 that are currently being addressed.

The authority aims to bring 375 properties back into use by 2026 and is prepared to use "enforcement powers" where they are required.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said: “We’re pleased to be showing our support for National Empty Homes Week and highlighting the work we are doing to bring empty homes back into use across Telford and Wrekin.

“Empty homes can become a real blight on our communities causing distress to neighbourhoods throughout the borough.

“Our starting point is always to work with property owners to support and enable them to bring properties back into use themselves or via a sale.”

In the latest November 2022 data, numbers of long-term empty homes in Telford and Wrekin rose very slightly by one per cent year-on-year to 431.

However, at 0.53 per cent, the levels are significantly below those across the wider West Midlands region (which stand at 1.11 per cent) and also below the national average of 1.0 per cent.

Across the West Midlands, long-term empty homes numbers rose significantly in 2022 by 11 per cent to 28,642 long-term empty homes, while a further 12,888 were classed as vacant and furnished "second homes".

At national level, long-term empty homes numbers rose by 5 per cent, meaning they are now 11 per cent above pre-pandemic (2019) levels and have risen by 24 per cent since the end of the last National Empty Homes Programme in 2015.

Richard added: “We have brought 117 empty properties back into use since we launched the strategy and, of those, 33 were empty for over two years.

“There are many more properties across Telford and Wrekin which we’re currently addressing to bring them back into use and to make our neighbourhoods better and more attractive places to live.”