Police destroy laughing gas canisters found by resident

The nitrous oxide destroyed by West Mercia Police

The discovery was made near a pumping station in Shawbirch in Telford on Wednesday (February 22).

After alerting police to the find of nitrous oxide, sometimes referred to as "laughing gas", police located the haul of canisters and destroyed them.

Nitrous oxide is often abused by recreational drug users who inhale the gas for its intoxicating effects.

Taking to Twitter, West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today a member of the public informed the police they had found a box of nitrous oxide canisters by the water pumping station in Shawbirch.

"Officers have recovered the items which will now be destroyed.