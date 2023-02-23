Notification Settings

Police destroy laughing gas canisters found by resident

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Police have destroyed a box of nitrous oxide canisters found by a member of the public in Shropshire.

The nitrous oxide destroyed by West Mercia Police
The nitrous oxide destroyed by West Mercia Police

The discovery was made near a pumping station in Shawbirch in Telford on Wednesday (February 22).

After alerting police to the find of nitrous oxide, sometimes referred to as "laughing gas", police located the haul of canisters and destroyed them.

Nitrous oxide is often abused by recreational drug users who inhale the gas for its intoxicating effects.

Taking to Twitter, West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today a member of the public informed the police they had found a box of nitrous oxide canisters by the water pumping station in Shawbirch.

"Officers have recovered the items which will now be destroyed.

"Please contact Police to report any ASB [antisocial behaviour] or drug use."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

