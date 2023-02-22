Motorcycle engulfed by fire in early morning Telford blaze is confirmed as arson

Plough Road, Wrockwardine Wood. Photo: Google Maps

The blaze at Plough Road, Wrockwardine Wood, at 3.59am on Wednesday was first attended by fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

But officers from West Mercia Police were also called out shortly before 4.30am.

A police spokesman said: "The incident is being treated as arson and an investigation is ongoing.

"We were called by fire service shortly before 4.30am to a report of a motorbike fire at a property on Plough Road in Wrockwardine Wood."

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said there was originally a report of a building fire that was found to be one motorcycle fully alight.

Fire crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze before declaring an end to the danger at 4.25pm.

The blaze came hours after three garages were found alight in Stebbings, in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.

Three fire crews, from Telford Central and Tweedale, were called at 9.32pm before standing down 17 minutes later.