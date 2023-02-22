Final round of applause at the funeral of Telford running legend Jim Hussey

Members of Telford Harriers where Jim Hussey was their "chief supporter"

Friends of Jim Hussey, dressed in their running tops, joined family members at Telford Crematorium on Tuesday to celebrate the life of their "chief supporter."

Civil celebrant Inga Bray invited mourners to join in a round of applause at the end of a non-religious ceremony, during which she relayed many memories and amusing stories of Mr Hussey's life.

"He had two families, one at home and his running family," said Ms Bray.

Jim died at home on Monday, January 16, at the age of 85. But even at the end of his life he maintained a sense of humour during what was described as a "life well run."

During a career in the RAF as a stores manager he took up his running passion and served in Aden, Germany and Gibraltar and in many places in the UK, including RAF Cosford.

Jim returned to running in 2013 at the Telford parkrun and struck up a firm friendship with the early pioneers of the weekend event. He was also a member of Telford Harriers. He had been a familiar sight running around Sutton Hill, where he lived.

Even after he became too ill to run the diminutive Jim would instead turn up on Saturday mornings to bellow words of encouragement at runners from a tree stump near what has become known as Jim's Junction. Mourners are hoping to place a bench an a plaque on the route to cement his legacy.

Parkrunner Kim Fawke remembered how Jim arranged cakes for everyone on his 80th birthday and a mobile cake shop turned up to keep them well fed.

"He had a profound effect on so many people, including with his impromptu counselling sessions. We will never forget our Parkrun Jim for a life well run," said Ms Bray on Kim's behalf.

Other memories included an amusing misunderstanding when two ladies passed him on a run, saying "big breaths" which was never forgotten.

And Maureen, aged 72, said it has been an honour to know him as "welcoming, friendly and encouraging".

Others remembered his words of encouragement including "use those arms, lift those legs" and "skin is waterproof" when the weather was less than friendly.

The ceremony handled by Telford funeral directors CJ Williams ended appropriately with the Spencer Davis Group's athletic hit Keep On Running.

Jim, who was dressed in his running kit, is survived by his children, 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Kerry Richardson, who was among a group of Telford Harriers runners, said Jim had been their "chief supporter."