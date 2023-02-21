Chop! chop! Meet the Telford artisan butchers gathering industry accolades in a hurry

Nikola and Martin Boulton in Madeley. Picture; Telford & Wrekin Council

Boulton’s Artisan Butchers, in Madeley has made it to the finals of the prestigious 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards which attracted more than 400 entries from across the country.

The shop has been awarded three stars in the best sausage category with their smoked chilli and chipotle and doubled that success in the best ready to cook category with their tex-mex chicken cushion.

Nikola Boulton from Boulton’s Butchers said: “We are so proud to have been awarded these prestigious awards. The three-star awards are only given to flawless entries. We are honoured to have been recognised for our high standards, quality and attention to detail."

The Golden Cleaver Awards are organised by the Institute of Meat to recognise and celebrate innovation and quality in retail butcher’s shops.

All products were blind tested by industry experts before they were given star ratings. They will be handed their certificates at the Harrogate Butchers show on Sunday, March 5.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted its congratulations to the team for winning a series of Golden Cleaver awards.

Boulton’s Artisan Butchers opened their Madeley shop in February 2022. Before that they were in the back of a convenience store for three years and have built their brand by reputation.

When they opened following the award of a £10,000 business start-up grant awarded through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme Boulton's became Madeley's first artisan butchery in 15 years.

They have also been nominated for England’s Business Awards and Butcher’s Shop of The Year 2023.

Highly-skilled butcher Martin Boulton has an extensive knowledge of the meat industry and worked as an apprentice butcher for Banks Butchers in Madeley in the early 1980s.

Two other butchers have also made the finals of the 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.