Homeless charity looking for new CEO

The charity provides help and support to the homeless

Stay, one of Telford's largest charities, which has been operating for more than 30 years, says it wants an "experienced and visionary leader".

The charity provides support and assistance to homeless people, helping them to get back on their feet and lead fulfilling lives.

It offers a range of help, including accommodation, community support services such at Thrive Floating Support, The Net, and its rough sleeper service Stay Outreach that helps with food, clothing, and accessing emergency accommodation.

Stay also delivers mental health support, job training, develops IT systems for other charities, as well as delivering specialist domestic abuse training to front line staff such as the the police, health professionals and local authority teams.

Terry Gee, Stay's outgoing CEO said: "Stay has a long and proud history of serving the people of Telford, and we are excited to welcome a new leader to help us continue this work, we are looking for someone who is driven, compassionate, and committed to making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

The charity said the new CEO will play a crucial role in leading the organisation as it continues to grow and evolve.

A spokesman said: "The ideal candidate will have a passion for helping others and a deep understanding of the challenges facing those experiencing homelessness. They will also bring a proven track record of success in a leadership role, as well as experience in fundraising and stakeholder engagement."

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact kaybennett@staytelford.co.uk to request an application pack.