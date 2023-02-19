Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seed swop event has so much more to offer says organisers

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Transition Telford's popular seed swop will be held in Hollinswood at the weekend.

Seed swop event
Seed swop event

Visitors to the event on Saturday between 10am and 1pm at the community centre in Downemead can take along their seeds to swop with fellow gardeners and get advice from experts on composting and seed saving.

"We welcome all types of seeds, flowers, vegetables and herbs," a spokesperson said.

Climate Action Hub will have locally sourced tree seedlings and saplings to give away. There will also be a garden scrap store with plant pots and scrap such as food containers/ toilet rolls in which people can use to sow their seeds atTransition Telford’s stand.

"Anyone can donate any tree seedlings or containers and bring them on the day. "There will be between 50-100 tree seedlings and saplings including hawthorn, willow, birch, cotoneaster, oak all locally sourced."

Also at the event will be the Telford Repair Cafe with volunteers repairing electrical items, IT equipment, clothes, household items and PAT safety testing.

"Terracycle Telford will also be joining us so you can bring along any hard to recycle items and tea coffee and cake will be available for a donation. All the organisations joining us are voluntary."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News