Seed swop event has so much more to offer says organisers

Seed swop event

Visitors to the event on Saturday between 10am and 1pm at the community centre in Downemead can take along their seeds to swop with fellow gardeners and get advice from experts on composting and seed saving.

"We welcome all types of seeds, flowers, vegetables and herbs," a spokesperson said.

Climate Action Hub will have locally sourced tree seedlings and saplings to give away. There will also be a garden scrap store with plant pots and scrap such as food containers/ toilet rolls in which people can use to sow their seeds atTransition Telford’s stand.

"Anyone can donate any tree seedlings or containers and bring them on the day. "There will be between 50-100 tree seedlings and saplings including hawthorn, willow, birch, cotoneaster, oak all locally sourced."

Also at the event will be the Telford Repair Cafe with volunteers repairing electrical items, IT equipment, clothes, household items and PAT safety testing.