Shrewsbury Crown Court

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday how Antonio Lupu of Stonedale, Telford had responded to an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace to buy a second-hand phone from Charlotte Wooley, a resident of Glover's Way in Wellington, Shropshire.

The iPhone 13 Pro, which had belonged to Mrs Wooley's daughter, had been priced at £700, and using the name Alfonson Lupan, the court was told the defendant arrived at the victim's address on November 25 last year.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, told the court: "At around 4.30pm the door bell rang and she [Mrs Wooley] got up from the sofa at the front of the house."

He said she was greeted on the doorstep by the defendant, who asked to examine the phone.

"He said he wanted to see the battery working and asked how much battery power there was," Mr Davenport said. "She was reluctant to log into the phone as it would turn on her applications."

He said Mrs Wooley returned inside to get her own phone, which contained a picture of the battery from the mobile phone that was for sale, and she stood on the doorstep with both phones in her hands.

"The defendant told her he only had £600 and asked what the lowest amount she could accept was. She told him £650, and I quote her as saying 'any less and my husband will kill me'.

"The next thing she knew, the defendant stepped towards her and lunged forward and tried to get the phone out of her hands," Mr Davenport said.

"They started to wrestle. She began to lose the grip as the defendant tried to take the phone and run away. She then fell over the front doorstep, and was dragged over it with the defendant.

"She was screaming for help with the defendant on top of her. He then ran down the drive."

He said Mrs Wooley had retained both phones and immediately called both her husband and police.

The prosecutor conceded that bruises caused to Mrs Wooley had been the result of the fall and not a kick that had previously been alleged by the victim.

The court was then told how the defendant was traced by West Mercia Police, who used social media to uncover his real name and identity.

Lupu was later picked up at Birmingham Airport, although Mr Davenport conceded that there was "no evidence he was trying to leave the country" to escape justice.

In defending Lupu, barrister Paul Smith said his client, who had been born in Romania but had spent most of his life in Britain, was of previous good character with no previous criminal convictions.

He said: "His mother is very anxious to allow the family to take responsibility for their son. This is a case that the court should suspend so the family and probation service can get the chance to work with him."

However, in sentencing Lupu, Recorder Julian Taylor, said that while he accepted his guilty plea and that he was of previous good character, he added: "Robbery is a very serious matter and is treated as such by the courts. I'm afraid it cannot be suspended. Only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate in this case."