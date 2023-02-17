Festival just for kids this weekend at Telford International Centre

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 17/02/2023 - Pre-Pic for Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend held at the Telford International Centre, organised by Shropshire Festivals. In Picture: Clare Wells (team member), Becca Dean (team member) and Beth Heath (Owner of Shropshire Festivals)..

But with a special foam party at the Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend, organisers say they don't want youngsters to miss out on the fun.

This year's festival on Saturday and Sunday has expanded from three into four halls this year.

The event is aimed at children and young people up to the age of 12, with activities such as Nerf wars, boxing, large inflatables, animals, arts and crafts, a silent disco and more.

The new hall will be dedicated to children under five.

Beth Heath, of organisers Shropshire Festivals, said that, apart from the professional face painting, every activity will be included in the ticket price.

“Imagine cramming a year’s worth of family days out into a day at the International Centre. That is what we are trying to create with Shropshire Kids Festival,” she said.

“From inflatable craziness to petting animals, and hands-on Stem activities to dancing in a disco, we aim to have it all.”

"We suggest bringing a towel and a change of clothes;we do have a foam party, and we wouldn't want your little ones to miss out."

There will be changing facilities available next to the foam party.

Beth added: "This festival is aimed at giving children aged 0-12 years the chance to have fun and try new things, parents will not be allowed to take part in most activities. However, there are some activities that parents will be able to get stuck into."