Regeneration of Telford's iconic Gower building finally underway

An artist's impression of the plans for The Gower building

The renovation to The Gower, a grade II listed building in St Georges, has now begun.

The project, being undertaken by Telford & Wrekin Council, St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council and Nuplace Ltd, will see the building used as a community space, parish council offices and residential development.

Built in the year 1873, The Gower first operated as a hospital for the mining community. From 1879 to the 1960s it functioned as a school, later reopening as the Oakengates and District Youth Club and eventually changing to Gower Street Youth Club.

Around 2004, the club closed down due to the cost of maintaining the historic building after the heating system failed.

The Gower, in St Georges, Telford

Plans to demolish the building in 2014 were abandoned after it was recognised by English Heritage as historically significant and awarded grade II listed status.

This new project, the council has said, will both protect the existing building, and provide a facility which can be used by the public.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “I am delighted that work has started on the regeneration of The Gower in St Georges, meaning that we are one step closer in bringing this iconic building back into use which will benefit local residents for years to come.

"For years, many national bodies had failed to come forward with funding to renovate the building and I am pleased the council has been able to fill that void.

“As a council we have worked hard to ensure a scheme is bought forward which both protects this important heritage building and also provides a facility for use by the local community.

Floor plans for the historic building

“New play facilities at a nearby site, good quality homes, a community room which will see family and friends come together are all key elements of this renovation scheme.”

Councillor David Wright, ward member for St Georges: “Thank you to all partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure this regeneration project has kept moving.

"As a parish council it has always been our priority to ensure the future use of this building is one that benefits the local community. Protecting this iconic building has always been our priority and I’m delighted that we have been able to create a partnership scheme that delivers just that and more."