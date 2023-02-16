Gardener celebrates 50 years’ service to country house

Peter Bolland, ground manager, with gardener Julian Hardy who is celebrating 50 years at Lilleshall House and Gardens

Julian Hardy, a gardener at Lilleshall Hall and Gardens, is celebrating 50 years of lugging a chainsaw round the extensive grounds.

He began working in the gardens of the former hunting lodge back in 1972, when he was just 18 years old.

Now, the 68-year-old says he enjoys the role just as much as ever.

Julian said: “When I was at school, many years ago, I was always someone looking out of the window, wanting to get outdoors, so this job has been ideal for me.

"This is a lovely place to work, and if I’m honest doing this kind of thing for a living for me has been like being a pig in muck.

"Give me a chainsaw and I’m happy. I often say to people, this isn’t really a job, it’s a way of life.”

The job is actually Julian's second one, having started work at the nearby Aqualate Estate as an assistant to the Woodsman at the age of 15.

Peter Bolland, Grounds Manager at Lilleshall and someone who’s worked with Julian for nine years said: “Having someone of Julian’s experience on the team is so valuable.

"His knowledge, his work ethic and his willingness to share his expertise with the younger members of the team is so beneficial to us all at Lilleshall.

"Him leaving would be a huge loss to everyone at the centre, so I’m hoping it’s a few years off.

“Julian’s one of those people who you give a job to and that’s it, you know it’ll get done, you don’t have to worry.