Car crashes into hedge near Albrighton

By Nick Humphreys

A car ended up in a hedge after coming off a road near Albrighton,

Holyhead Road, near Albrighton. Photo: Google.
The one-vehicle crash happened in Holyhead Road at around 9am on Thursday. No-one was trapped in the car.

One fire engine was sent top the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Thursday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. This incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after coming to rest in a hedge. No persons trapped

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

Nick Humphreys

