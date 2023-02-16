Car crashes into hedge near Albrighton

Holyhead Road, near Albrighton. Photo: Google.

The one-vehicle crash happened in Holyhead Road at around 9am on Thursday. No-one was trapped in the car.

One fire engine was sent top the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.05am on Thursday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. This incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after coming to rest in a hedge. No persons trapped