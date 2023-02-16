Demolition begins at former car showroom to make way for homes

The demolition of the former Reviive building, on Wellington Road in Trench has begun.
Prior to being taken over as a second-hand furniture store, the building stood for many years as a car garage and showroom.
Now, the space is set for a development that will see the erection of 19 "affordable dwellings".
The project, being organisation by the Wrekin Housing Group, was granted planning permission in September 2022.
Full plans can be found on the Telford & Wrekin planning portal, application number: TWC/2021/1085.