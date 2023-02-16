Demolition begins at former car showroom to make way for homes

Photo: Google

The demolition of the former Reviive building, on Wellington Road in Trench has begun.

Prior to being taken over as a second-hand furniture store, the building stood for many years as a car garage and showroom.

Now, the space is set for a development that will see the erection of 19 "affordable dwellings".

The project, being organisation by the Wrekin Housing Group, was granted planning permission in September 2022.