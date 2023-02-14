Fire crews tackle second shed fire in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a shed fire in Trench at just after 7pm

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a shed fire in Trench, Telford just after 7pm on Monday, February 13.

The blaze, at a property on James Nelson Crescent, had spread to neighbouring fences and trees.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, where crews used hosereel jets to tackle the flames.

It was the second shed fire Telford firefighters had battled that day, having been called to Sutton Hill in the early hours of Monday.