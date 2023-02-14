Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews tackle second shed fire in Telford

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Fire crews were scrambled to tackle a second shed fire in one day in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a shed fire in Trench at just after 7pm
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a shed fire in Trench at just after 7pm

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a shed fire in Trench, Telford just after 7pm on Monday, February 13.

The blaze, at a property on James Nelson Crescent, had spread to neighbouring fences and trees.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, where crews used hosereel jets to tackle the flames.

It was the second shed fire Telford firefighters had battled that day, having been called to Sutton Hill in the early hours of Monday.

Crews worked for around an hour to control the blaze. The stop message, which indicates a fire is under control, was received at 8.10pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News