Abraham Darby Head of music Rachel Morton with band members back in 2016 as they prepared to play at the Royal Albert Hall

The King's wife had been due to visit Telford on Tuesday but the visit was called off because of illness.

One of the highlights on her first visit to the county since King Charles III became head of state was to have been a performance by the Abraham Darby Showband.

Rachel Morton, the school's music teacher and band director, said: "The young people are obviously disappointed that they won't get to play for the Queen Consort tomorrow but we are ready and willing to perform for her when she comes."

She told the young players on Monday morning by popping her head round the door of their individual classes and with a Facebook post about the change of plan.

"They have been excited about the prospect of playing for the Queen Consort and there was disappointment. I think that's possibly because they will have to go to ordinary lessons!" she said.

But the band remains ready to pick up its instruments again whenever the royal visit is rearranged.

The Queen Consort was to have arrived at Southwater to meet and thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.

She was also to have unveiled a stone for Telford Veterans’ Trail, as well as a plaque to commemorate the visit during the Valentine's Day trip.

However, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, the King's representative, confirmed on Monday that the visit has been postponed.

Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner, said: "Sadly the visit has been delayed because Her Majesty’s doctor has advised against making any visits tomorrow due to illness.

"Although disappointing we wouldn’t want her to make a visit when she was under the weather, and we had a full programme of groups and charities to meet."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said she was suffering from a “seasonal illness" and that it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

The school band is no stranger to the big time.

In the 40 years it has been going it has secured a host of accolades, including performing twice at Carnegie Hall in New York, at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as winning the prestigious World Music Contest – a competition it most recently claimed the silver medal in.

The band also performed at RAF Cosford in 2012 for the late Queen, as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Rachel Morton said: "We feel really honoured to have been asked to be part of such an occasion. We have performed for the Lord Lieutenant on many occasions and it was her who approach us to be involved."