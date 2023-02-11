School band's pride ahead of Camilla's Valentine's Day visit to Telford

The Queen Consort will be visiting Telford

Abraham Darby Showband will be playing when Camilla, Queen Consort, arrives at Southwater, Telford, on Tuesday, for her first visit to the county since King Charles III became head of state.

During her visit the Queen Consort will attend Southwater One Library where she will meet and thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.

The band, which is led by its director and the school's music teacher Rachel Morton, is no stranger to big occasions.

In the 40 years it has been going it has secured a host of accolades, including performing twice at Carnegie Hall in New York, at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as winning the prestigious World Music Contest – a competition it most recently claimed the silver medal in.

The band also performed at RAF Cosford in 2012 for the late Queen, as part of her Diamond Jubilee party.

Mrs Morton said they were thrilled to have been invited to perform at the latest royal visit.

She revealed that the band had first been asked several weeks ago but she was sworn to secrecy ahead of the public announcement of the visit.

She added that she had been unable to tell the pupils anything more than they were rehearsing for "very important occasion".

Abraham Darby Head of music Rachel Morton with band members back in 2016 as they prepared to play at the Royal Albert Hall

She said: "We feel really honoured to have been asked to be part of such an occasion. We have performed for the Lord Lieutenant on many occasions and it was her who approach us to be involved."

The band is made up of 45 pupils from 11 to 18, playing a mixture of woodwind, percussion and brass instruments.

They are expected to play for around 20 minutes ahead of the Queen Consort's arrival, and then when she begins the visit, and again once she makes her way into the library.

Mrs Morton, who has been the band director for around 15 years, said: "With all the security around it I have not been able to tell the students the full details.

"I said 'we have a very, very important event coming up with lots of security, I can't say any more about it but we are one of only a very few school bands to have this opportunity'."

"Now they know and they are really excited to be involved in such a prestigious occasion."

Details have also been revealed of how the public can see the Queen Consort's during the visit

Telford & Wrekin Council said barriers would be set up in Southwater, with people invited to be behind the barriers ready for the visit from noon.

An update from the council said: "We are excited to welcome Her Majesty The Queen Consort to Telford on February 14.

"HM The Queen Consort will meet local volunteer groups in Southwater One.