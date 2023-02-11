Notification Settings

Fire scare at giant car park in Telford after glass break point broken

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Someone 'deliberately' activated a break glass point at a giant multi-storey car park causing a fire scare.

Southwater Mu7lti-storey car park. Picture: Google Maps
Fire-fighters from Telford Central scrambled to the giant multi-storey car park at Southwater in Telford at 8.38pm on Friday to the automatic fire alarm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by the deliberate activation of a break glass call point." It was confirmed as a false alarm at 8.45pm.

Fire crews dealt with another false alarm in Shrewsbury a little later in the same evening.

Two crews were scrambled a short distance along from their base in St Michael's Street to the base of Morris Lubricants where the call was classified as a property fire.

But the crews, and an operations officer, soon discovered that it was a false alarm, caused by the activation of an intruder alarm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This incident was a false alarm caused by the activation of an intruder alarm at property."

