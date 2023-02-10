'Ninja Warrior' holiday clubs taking place for half term

Children enjoying themselves at a previous Crossbar holiday club.

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, will be running Ninja Warrior-themed clubs at eight primary schools between February 20 and 24.

Designed for children aged between four and 11, the clubs take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They are also offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as Pontesbury Primary School.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “February half-term will be our first holiday clubs of 2023 and it’s always renowned as being one of our busiest and most popular weeks of the year.

“The Ninja Warrior theme is such a popular one with the children, so it’s going to be a brilliant week, with obstacle courses, orienteering and team building tasks.

"Points will be awarded throughout the week for different challenges with a trophy presented at all of the clubs to the Crossbar Ninja champion at the end of the week.

“Sports activities along with art and crafts sessions will be part of the itinerary, while Shropshire Paintball will also be delivering nerf gun activities, which the children always enjoy.

“Our holiday clubs are all about children being happy, healthy and active.

“After the success of the Christmas clubs when we welcomed over 400 children, our team of coaches are really looking forward to February half-term.”

All eight of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.