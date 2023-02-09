Police increase patrols in Telford after off-road bikes driven in 'dangerous manner' near school

Windmill School. Picture: Google Maps

The Brookside policing team in Telford has carried out extra patrols in the area near to the Windmill School and say they will continue to do so.

PCSO Katy Balaam of the Brookside police team said: "After receiving reports of off-road bikes and quads being driven in a dangerous manner near to the Windmill School, the Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team have conducted extra patrols in the area and will continue to do so in order to detect and deter anti-social behaviour and crime."