Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police increase patrols in Telford after off-road bikes driven in 'dangerous manner' near school

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police have increased patrols after reports of off-road bikes and quads being driven in a dangerous manner near to a school.

Windmill School. Picture: Google Maps
Windmill School. Picture: Google Maps

The Brookside policing team in Telford has carried out extra patrols in the area near to the Windmill School and say they will continue to do so.

PCSO Katy Balaam of the Brookside police team said: "After receiving reports of off-road bikes and quads being driven in a dangerous manner near to the Windmill School, the Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team have conducted extra patrols in the area and will continue to do so in order to detect and deter anti-social behaviour and crime."

PCSO Balaam said if anyone has information that could help with police inquiries they should contact her on 07814 054228 or email brookside.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News