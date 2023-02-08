Police warn villagers of potential rogue car wash service

Police have warned residents in the Bratton area of two suspicious men with an interest in people's cars on their drive

West Mercia Police say the force received reports of two males going door to door offering to wash cars in the Bratton area,

Officers say the men were in the area during the hours of darkness in the late evening and did not appear have a vehicle.

The two men paid a lot of attention to the vehicles on a resident's drive and commented on how nice the area and houses were.

No vehicles or properties were reported as being broken into in the area, but the force said the reports act as "a timely reminder to stay vigilant".