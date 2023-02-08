Notification Settings

Police warn villagers of potential rogue car wash service

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Residents in a Telford village have been warned to keep their cars locked with no valuables on sight after police received reports of two men offering car wash services at night.

Police have warned residents in the Bratton area of two suspicious men with an interest in people's cars on their drive
West Mercia Police say the force received reports of two males going door to door offering to wash cars in the Bratton area,

Officers say the men were in the area during the hours of darkness in the late evening and did not appear have a vehicle.

The two men paid a lot of attention to the vehicles on a resident's drive and commented on how nice the area and houses were.

No vehicles or properties were reported as being broken into in the area, but the force said the reports act as "a timely reminder to stay vigilant".

The force has asked residents to be be mindful of leaving valuables on show in vehicles, keep vehicle doors locked and report anything suspicious to Police on 101 or direct to West Mercia Police via their website.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

