Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kennels seek canine retirement home for heartbroken 'old gentleman' dog Brodie

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

A Shropshire rescue kennel team is hoping to find one of the kennel's oldest residents a quiet retirement home after helping him go viral on social media.

Staff at Hilbrae think Brodie is between ten and 12 years old
Staff at Hilbrae think Brodie is between ten and 12 years old

Brodie, who staff believe is between ten and 12 years old, came to Hilbrae Rescue Kennels at Cold Hatton Heath, near Shawbury, as a stray and was never reclaimed.

While the "typical old gentleman" of a dog has been a hit on social media, his age means he's often overlooked in the kennels.

@shropshirek9 Please save Brodie 😭 #adoptme #seniordogs #dogsoftiktok #saddog #foryoupage #viraldog ♬ Only Love Can Hurt Like This (Slowed Down Version) - Paloma Faith

Cheryl Gibson, of Shropshire Canine Enrichment, said the old boy wants nothing more than a quiet place to live out his retirement.

She said: "He's a typical old gentleman. All he wants is a warm bed and a little plod about, he doesn't ask for anything.

"He's invisible in kennels because he's quite vocal - he's got a proper grumpy old man bark. But he's just sad, he's really happy to be out of kennels."

Despite a video of Brodie's heartbreaking howl racking up over 10,000 views on TikTok in just three days, Cheryl says he's still waiting to find his forever home.

For more information contact Hilbrae Rescue Kennels on 01952 541254.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Shawbury
North Shropshire
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News